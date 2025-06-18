Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.68. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 5,437 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

