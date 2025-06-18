Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

RXRX opened at $4.84 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 961.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

