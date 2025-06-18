Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBIS. Arete assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

