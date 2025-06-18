Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nebius Group traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.24. Approximately 6,416,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,192,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIS. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Down 4.2%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

