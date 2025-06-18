Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on MNTN (NYSE:MNTN)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNTN. Wall Street Zen upgraded MNTN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get MNTN alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNTN

MNTN Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. MNTN has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

In related news, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,083,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,824. This trade represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock valued at $31,283,712.

About MNTN

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.