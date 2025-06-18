News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in News by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,946,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after buying an additional 504,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NWSA opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

