NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) versus Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Financial Survey

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNRG and Copart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNRG $27.77 million 12.50 -$16.19 million ($6.67) -0.44 Copart $4.24 billion 10.95 $1.36 billion $1.52 31.58

Risk and Volatility

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than NextNRG. NextNRG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NextNRG has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of NextNRG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextNRG and Copart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNRG 0 0 0 0 0.00 Copart 0 2 1 0 2.33

Copart has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Copart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copart is more favorable than NextNRG.

Profitability

This table compares NextNRG and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNRG -59.56% N/A -180.71% Copart 32.21% 18.20% 16.36%

Summary

Copart beats NextNRG on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

