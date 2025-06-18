Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nice from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. Nice has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $200.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,808,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nice by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,766,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,306,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 151,528 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Nice by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nice by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

