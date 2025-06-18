Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $499.43 and last traded at $498.30. Approximately 410,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 883,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.72.

Specifically, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

