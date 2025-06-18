Novagold Resources (NG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Novagold Resources to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Novagold Resources Trading Up 0.9%

Novagold Resources stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Novagold Resources has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novagold Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novagold Resources by 103.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 210,631 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Novagold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novagold Resources

Novagold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.