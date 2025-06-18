Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ohmyhome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OMH

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

About Ohmyhome

NASDAQ OMH opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Ohmyhome has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.