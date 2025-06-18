Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Position Increased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 490,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,054,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

