Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

Olympus Trading Down 1.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.