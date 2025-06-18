OMS Energy Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMSE) Quiet Period To End on June 23rd

OMS Energy Technologies’ (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 23rd. OMS Energy Technologies had issued 3,703,704 shares in its public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $33,333,336 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OMS Energy Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of OMSE stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. OMS Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions.

