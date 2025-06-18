On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Buys £9,310 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Self acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,310 ($12,498.32).

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

OTB stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £427.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. On the Beach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 127.75 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.10.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Report on OTB

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.