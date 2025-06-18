OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $32.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.19.

OS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OneStream from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of OneStream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Anthony Shea sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $279,843.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,188.42. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,508. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in OneStream during the first quarter worth $35,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in OneStream during the first quarter worth $343,000. Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OneStream by 52.7% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneStream by 50.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after buying an additional 371,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in OneStream by 2,206.9% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after buying an additional 2,828,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OS stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. OneStream has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

