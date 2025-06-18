Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.84. The firm has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

