Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $210.81 and last traded at $211.00. 8,844,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 9,720,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.22.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

