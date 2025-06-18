Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.52. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,266,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 392.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 531,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,884,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

