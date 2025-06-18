Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Financial Contrast

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Pampa Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Pampa Energia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altus Power and Pampa Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 7 2 0 2.22 Pampa Energia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.86, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Pampa Energia has a consensus price target of $85.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Pampa Energia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than Altus Power.

This table compares Altus Power and Pampa Energia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $196.27 million 4.08 -$9.35 million $0.01 499.50 Pampa Energia $1.88 billion 2.13 $619.00 million $9.21 7.96

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Pampa Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Pampa Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 19.18% 4.79% 1.16% Pampa Energia 26.73% 15.29% 8.32%

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energia has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pampa Energia beats Altus Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas in the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro. In addition, it produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. Further, the company operates and maintains a 22,391 km high-voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. Additionally, it holds a concession for the transportation of natural gas with 9,248 km of gas pipelines in the center, west, and south of Argentina; and processes and sells natural gas liquids in Bahía Blanca in the Province of Buenos Aires, as well as offers related advisory services. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

