Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Parkland from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.56. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$30.09 and a 12-month high of C$40.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

