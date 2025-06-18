Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Holdings Lowered by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $263,407.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,387.42. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.49 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,398,722.14. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,071 shares of company stock worth $1,205,964. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

