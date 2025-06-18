PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PayPal by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 432,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254,474 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in PayPal by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 147,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 25,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.