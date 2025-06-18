Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $990.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

