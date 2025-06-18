Phillip Bentley Acquires 104 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($201.05).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 101 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($202.03).

On Monday, April 14th, Phillip Bentley bought 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £150 ($201.37).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group ( LON:MTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

See Also

