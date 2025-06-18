Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.