Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.
Photon Control Company Profile
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
