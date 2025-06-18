Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:HNGE opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

