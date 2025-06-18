Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.63. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 67,425 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Priority Technology Stock Down 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $625.24 million, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.81 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 13,386.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

