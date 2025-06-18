Promising Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, financially sound companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and regular dividend payments. These industry leaders are considered lower-risk investments, offering investors relative safety and steady returns over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 413,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,014. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 12,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,928. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ FBGRX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Further Reading