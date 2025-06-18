Promising Casino Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

Flutter Entertainment, SharpLink Gaming, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks represent shares in companies that own or manage casinos and gaming resorts, allowing investors to participate in revenues generated from gambling, hotel accommodations, and entertainment. Their performance is influenced by factors such as consumer discretionary spending, regulatory changes, tourism trends, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average of $253.56. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $175.59 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion and a PE ratio of 91.58.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET stock traded down $23.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,023,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,537. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $124.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 10,172,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

