Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

PYOIF stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

Featured Articles

