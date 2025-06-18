PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get PROS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROS

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. PROS has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.74 million, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PROS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in PROS by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in PROS by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.