Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Putnam Mun Oppo worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 139,739 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

