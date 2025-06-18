Q2 Earnings Forecast for ABT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

