Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $27,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 43,505.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 122,249 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after buying an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $866,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,496,012.53. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,629 shares of company stock worth $4,457,932 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

