Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2,043.18%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5,311.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.