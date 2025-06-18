Raymond James Financial Begins Coverage on Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE)

Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HNGE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

