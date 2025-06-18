Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Up 21.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 220,636,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 26,190,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Specifically, insider Stephen Williams purchased 90,906,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £909,063.60 ($1,220,383.41). Also, insider Sachin Oza purchased 79,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £790,000 ($1,060,545.04).

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources ( LON:RBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reabold Resources Plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

