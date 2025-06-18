Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$8.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$5.16 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The stock has a market cap of C$293.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.12.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

