Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lionsgate Studios (LION)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE: LION):

6/4/2025 – Lionsgate Studios is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Lionsgate Studios is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2025 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2025 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Lionsgate Studios is now covered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Lionsgate Studios was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Lionsgate Studios Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE LION opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LION. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,538,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 375,409 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

