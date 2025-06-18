Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lionsgate Studios (LION)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE: LION):
- 6/4/2025 – Lionsgate Studios is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2025 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2025 – Lionsgate Studios is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/29/2025 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2025 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2025 – Lionsgate Studios is now covered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2025 – Lionsgate Studios is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – Lionsgate Studios was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Lionsgate Studios Trading Down 5.6%
NYSE LION opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios
Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lionsgate Studios
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.