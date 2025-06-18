Reviewing Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) and Its Competitors

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) is one of 9,757 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aduro Clean Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors 4052 22678 27925 699 2.46

Aduro Clean Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.62%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 764.66%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors -1,480.62% -20.66% -5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies $250,000.00 N/A -38.20 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors $5.75 billion -$22.60 million -173.15

Aduro Clean Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies. Aduro Clean Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aduro Clean Technologies beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

