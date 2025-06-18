Rian Dartnell Purchases 10,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) insider Rian Dartnell acquired 10,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($46,583.43).

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.61. The company has a market cap of £168.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.47. City of London Investment Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.37).

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

