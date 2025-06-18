Richard Hickinbotham Acquires 25,000 Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Stock

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hickinbotham bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,684.92).

Directa Plus Stock Up 19.2%

LON DCTA opened at GBX 14.30 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.06. Directa Plus Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a market capitalization of £19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Directa Plus alerts:

About Directa Plus

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.