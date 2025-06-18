Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 14,330 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 0.9%

CPI Card Group stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. CPI Card Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $35.19.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $122.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CPI Card Group news, Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,468.66. This trade represents a 302.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PMTS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered CPI Card Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on CPI Card Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

