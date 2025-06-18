Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 311.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 93,591 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.