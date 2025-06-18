Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.72. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

