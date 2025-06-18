Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Woori Bank by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,973 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 3,000.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 1,830.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WF stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

