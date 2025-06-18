Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,270,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dillard’s by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dillard’s by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DDS opened at $411.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.54 and its 200 day moving average is $407.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.