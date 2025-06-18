Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDT by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

IDT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.72. IDT Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.

IDT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

